DARLINGTON, S.C. – Frank Holliday has been coming to Darlington Raceway since 1959.
Some of the memories he has made have been good and others not so much.
Holliday, a Conway resident, said he attended a race at which a driver died.
There have been two drivers killed at Darlington in the Cup Series: Bobby Myers in 1957 and Buren Skeen in the 1967.
A friend walking beside of him said the first race he attended was one by David Pearson in rather convincing fashion. He said the South Carolina native won by seven laps.
“If you were a Pearson fan, it was good,” he added.
Pearson won 10 times at the track, including a sweep in 1976.
This weekend, they were pulling for Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Saturday in the Xfinity race and Chase Elliott tonight in the Cup race.
A highlight of their trips to the Track Too Tough to Tame is being able to root for drivers and, now, their sons.
