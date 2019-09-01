DARLINGTON, S.C. – It wasn’t easy for veteran John Holt to get to his second Southern 500.
Holt, who lives six miles outside of Augusta, Maine, is a disabled veteran.
He said he served in the Navy, National Guard and Army.
“Me, I had a bad time on the plane because I’m a disabled veteran,” Holt said. “The closed in space isn’t good for disabled veterans.”
Holt and his wife moved from Darlington to Maine and enjoy the opportunity to come back for a few days. Also, he said he respected the sport’s commitment to those who serve and who have served the country in the Armed Forces.
“It’s good, because in the beginning it wasn’t really that good,” Holt said. “Now, Kurt Busch gives out 100 tickets at every track.”
Busch, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, started the program at the beginning of the 2019 season.
Holt added that sometimes when he informed track officials about his veteran status, they would stop what they were doing and talk to him for a bit of time.
