DARLINGTON, S.C. – Every other week since the Daytona summer race, Matt DiBenedetto has posted a top-10 finish.
In two of those instances, he was top five – including the most recent stop on the tour at Bristol where he finished second to Denny Hamlin.
After a bye week, will this time frame continue for DiBenedetto, who is seeking his first Cup victory?
He sure hopes so.
“I think we definitely have those tracks that we do circle off where we can be better at some than others, because the ones where we are more grip limited and we have the most off-throttle time is where we as a team can excel a lot more than the others, and that’s really unique to just this season with the way the rules are this year,” he said. “That hasn’t been anything in the past with the lower downforce. I think here, at Darlington in particular, is one where actually – the 500-spec race tracks and the bigger race tracks have been the ones where we’ve had to improve the most at and we’ve gotten better, but you’re close to wide-open throttle all the way around a lot of those places, and so it kind of limits what you can do as a driver, and it’s just kind a lot about car speed, so it takes a lot of things I can do and we can do out of it.
“But a place like Darlington I think is really unique, though, because Turns 3 and 4, you’re going to have to slow down, you’re going to be pretty grip limited, the tires will fall off,” he added. “Not anything like we’ve seen in the past, but I think it will be grip limited enough to where this could be one of our best 550-spec race tracks.”
Based on DiBenedetto’s past Darlington results, however, he could be in for a long Sunday night. His best finish here is 25th from his 2015 Bojangles’ Southern 500 debut.
A win Sunday, however, would not only vault DiBenedetto into the playoffs but boost his chances of landing a ride for 2020. His current ride, Leavine Family Racing, told him he won’t be back after this season.
“I drive the same really any race under any circumstances,” he said. “At Bristol, some people were like, ‘Oh, did you drive different there?’ and I’m like, ‘No, it doesn’t make a difference.’ When I strap in the car, I’m 100 percent every single lap I’m on the race track no matter what. I’ve learned that lesson and been that way a long time. I always feel like I’m auditioning every time I climb in a race car for basically my whole life. That’s nothing any different, but I want to win for this team really, really bad because it would be really special to get their first win for the team.”
