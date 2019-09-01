DARLINGTON, S.C. – Working at Boeing has paid off for Justin Seely.
Seely, who works at the company’s North Charleston plant where Boeing makes 787 Dreamliners, won tickets to attend the 70th running of the Southern 500.
He was wearing highlighter yellow shorts with a sport bike shirt as he walked into the raceway Sunday.
Seeley said he is a sport bike racing fan who attended races and got shirts to wear.
He said his favorite driver is Clint Bowyer, the driver of the No. 14 Ford Fusion.
Seely’s friend began jokingly booing.
Seely responded by asking a person talking to them to ask the friend about his favorite driver.
The friend replied that his favorite driver was Kasey Kahne until he retired. Prior to Kahne, the friend liked Bill Elliott.
Seely guessed the friend would be rooting for Chase Elliott now.
The friend replied that he was cheering for Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. That drew mystified glances.
