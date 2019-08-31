Darlington Vignettes

Ron Dawson Saturday sits on the steps to his RV in the infield at Darlington Raceway.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A table Saturday with a checkered-flag pattern table cloth stood wedged between two RVs in the infield at Darlington.

The RV in the space and the neighboring RV left very little room for the table.

"Just going to watch Dale Jr. race today," said Ron Dawson as he sat on the steps to the front door of his RV.

"And we're here tomorrow for the Monster Energy race. Just a little vacation. This is our first year here. We got this from a buddy of mine, and he couldn't make it this year. The thing is to buy the site next to you and give yourself a little bit more room."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.