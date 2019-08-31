DARLINGTON, S.C. – A table Saturday with a checkered-flag pattern table cloth stood wedged between two RVs in the infield at Darlington.
The RV in the space and the neighboring RV left very little room for the table.
"Just going to watch Dale Jr. race today," said Ron Dawson as he sat on the steps to the front door of his RV.
"And we're here tomorrow for the Monster Energy race. Just a little vacation. This is our first year here. We got this from a buddy of mine, and he couldn't make it this year. The thing is to buy the site next to you and give yourself a little bit more room."
