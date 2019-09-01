DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Parsons family was pulling for “anybody but a Busch” to come away with a victory Sunday at the Bojangles’ Southern 500.
Phillip Parsons said he and his family members make the trip to Darlington each year to take in the race and pull for the favorite NASCAR drivers. The family has one rule: You can pull for “anybody but a Busch.”
“We don’t mind them, but we’re just tired of seeing them win,” Parsons said.
The family, mostly from Conway, consists of fathers and sons who decide to make the trip to Darlington for an annual reunion donning shirts that say “Anybody but a Busch” on the front followed by their favorite NASCAR driver’s number on the back.
“It’s a wonderful track,” Parsons said of Darlington Raceway. “I love the speed of it, love the night race atmosphere, and it’s a great time with the family. We do this every year, and it’s always a ton of fun.”
