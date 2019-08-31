DARLINGTON, S.C. – Nothing’s going to stop Tommy Yates from getting to Darlington for the Bojangles’ Southern 500.
Yates, a resident of Thomson, Georgia, said he has been attending the annual race with family and friends for more than 30 years.
During that time, he said his favorite part of the action is getting to reunite with “race friends.”
“It’s like a big reunion,” Yates said. “Some of these people, I only see during this weekend. It’s a great time, Darlington is a great atmosphere and we look forward to it each year.”
While attending the race approximately 20 years ago, Yates said he began to have chest pains. He was rushed to a Florence hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. That didn’t stop him from getting back to the race the next year.
“I had an Earnhardt driver driving the ambulance,” Yates said. “She swerved and hit just about every curb on the road. But, that wasn’t going to stop me. We got back next year and have been coming ever since.”
In addition, Yates lost his right leg working on a go-cart just a couple of years ago. He stepped on a stainless steel screw that led to an infection.
Yates was inducted into the inaugural class for the Darlington Raceway Hall of Fame in 2015.
“Don’t ever give up,” Yates said. “It was a big honor, and I love this race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.