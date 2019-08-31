DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brothers Ben and Tim Hall were making their way toward the hospitality tent outside of the fanfest Saturday afternoon.
The brothers were decked out in gear from their favorite team, the Wood Brothers.
The Wood Brothers are NASCAR’s longest-lasting team and currently operate the No. 21 Ford Fusion driven by Paul Menard.
The brothers have a camping spot on the infield.
“For one, you’re not sitting up there in the sun all day,” Tim said as he pointed toward the grandstand. “Eat, drink, and be merry.”
Ben added that having access to things like the fanfest was also a positive.
Ben said the brothers had attended the past seven or eight races.
“They’re all good,” Tim said.
