Darlington Vignettes

Chris Evans Saturday stirs sausage in an electric skillet as he prepares chicken bog in the infield at Darlington.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A pressure cooker rhythmically expelled steam Saturday morning as Lance Evans gently stirred a pile of sausage cooking in an electric skillet.

Chicken bog was what was for lunch, or dinner.

"A lot of sausage and a lot of chicken," Evans said as he tended his sausage. "Rogerwood sausage, onions, sausage and chicken."

Darlington Vignettes

Trigger the German short-hair pointer sits with friends in the infield and watches Chris Evans prepare sausage for chicken bog.

Evans said he’s been to Darlington before, but never in the infield.

“Always outside camping," he said. "It's a lot better to have AC and water."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

