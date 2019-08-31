DARLINGTON, S.C. – A pressure cooker rhythmically expelled steam Saturday morning as Lance Evans gently stirred a pile of sausage cooking in an electric skillet.
Chicken bog was what was for lunch, or dinner.
"A lot of sausage and a lot of chicken," Evans said as he tended his sausage. "Rogerwood sausage, onions, sausage and chicken."
Evans said he’s been to Darlington before, but never in the infield.
“Always outside camping," he said. "It's a lot better to have AC and water."
