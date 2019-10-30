FLORENCE – West Florence controls the latest pendulum swing in its 51-game rivalry with South Florence.
The Knights have won the previous three meetings and can make it four in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. showdown at Memorial Stadium.
“That’d be pretty cool for our seniors,” West coach Jody Jenerette said. “For these guys, that can be something they can take with them probably for the rest of their lives. But we’ve got a lone way to go before we worry about that kind of stuff. We’ve got to find a way to beat the Bruins.”
But third place in Region 6-5A is also at stake, with Friday’s loser entering the playoffs at fourth.
“It’s definitely a playoff-caliber game,” South coach David Prince said. “Hopefully it’ll help get us prepared for what it’s going to be like in the first round. We just want to put ourselves in the best position possible for the playoffs.”
The Bruins, who lead the all-time series 27-24 against West, expect a close game Friday night. The Knights would agree.
“Everything would lead you to say that. (South) lost to Conway the same way we did. All their scores have been kind of similar to us. They’re trying to get to 5-5, and we don’t want to be 5-5. So, it’s two teams evenly matched.”
While South Florence (4-5 overall, 2-2 region) features a heavier run presence in its spread offense, West (5-4, 2-2) brings a heavier pass presence in its read option.
South Florence is led by Hahsaun Wilson’s 1,199 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Also catching passes out of the backfield, he has nine catches for 92 yards.
But directing the Bruins’ offense is another huge threat in freshman quarterback La’Norris Sellers with 1,174 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 281 rushing yards and four more scores.
“(Sellers) is very impressive,” Jenerette said. “I think he’s the best freshman quarterback in the state of South Carolina that I’ve seen. He’s done a really good job running the offense. And (Wilson) can put his foot in the dirt and go 80 on you in a heartbeat. But you’ve just got to ball him in and hopefully wrap up and find a way to get him down.”
West Florence also has its share of playmakers on offense with running back Terry McKithen, quarterback Hale Emerson and tight end Dylan Snyder.
While McKithen has rushed for 1,279 yards and 15 touchdowns, Hale has rushed for 202 and two while passing for 733 and six.
Snyder, meanwhile, is the Knights' leading receiver at 285 yards and two scores.
“They have some unique offensive-line plays. Their splits are very tight. It tries to force you to pack more people in there to try and stop the run, and that loosens up the perimeter for them,” Prince said. “You’ve got to be able to stop the run up front because they do a good job with that.”
Both teams will hit the road in next week’s first round of the playoffs. And as Prince stated earlier, Friday will likely project a playoff atmosphere.
With that in mind, both coaches also expect this game to go down to the wire.
“I think it’ll probably come down to turnovers and penalties and who’ll make the big mistake,” Jenerette said. “For us, we’ve got to keep the clock ticking and try to find a way to win in the fourth quarter.”
