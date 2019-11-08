GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — South Florence's LaNorris Sellers rushed and passed for touchdowns, but the Bruins lost 48-27 to Goose Creek on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Bruins' Hahsaun Wilson rushed for atouchdown, Jylan McPherson caught a pass for another, and Terell DeVaughn scored by recovering teammate Shalique Parks' fumble in the end zone.
South Florence ends the season at 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.