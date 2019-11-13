FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Alexa Cribb signed a national letter of intent to play at Wingate University.
“Wingate seems like the perfect environment for me,” said Cribb, the Bruins’ leader in goals and assists last year. “It creates the perfect balance of education and athletics at the same time. Anytime you step on campus, it gives you the feeling of home.”
Cribb, the Bruins’ offensive player of the year last spring, then talked about her time at South.
“Playing at South Florence has been a fun time for me,” Cribb said. “I got to experience leadership and learn how to lead a team while still developing my own skills. I have really enjoyed it.”
