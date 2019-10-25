FLORENCE, S.C. – Big plays in the first half helped South Florence jump to sizable halftime lead over Socastee, and the Bruins cruised to a 38-6 victory on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
South Florence improves to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-5A and will face rival West Florence next Friday at Memorial Stadium in the regular-season finale.
Hashaun Wilson had a big first quarter – rushing for 99 yards and touchdown before being injured. His 29-yard run got the Bruins on the board.
His 34-yard run later in the quarter set up quarterback La’Norris Sellers’ 2-yard score. Sellers found Ed Wilson for a 64-yard strike in the second quarter and Alex Koye added a 32-yard field goal as the Bruins built a 24-0 halftime lead.
Malik Eaddy ran for a score and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Sellers in the second half to complete the scoring for South Florence.
S 0 0 6 7 – 13
SF 14 10 7 7 – 38
FIRST QUARTER
SF – Hahsaun Wilson 29 run (Alex Koye kick), 9:57.
SF – La’Norris Sellers 2 run (Koye kick), 2:17.
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Ed Wilson 64 pass from Sellers (Koye kick), 11:46.
SF – Koye 32 FG, 0:02.
THIRD QUARTER
SF – Malik Eaddy 15 run (Koye kick), 9:06.
S – Dakoda Willard 23 pass from Raymond Christian (pass failed), 0:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Eaddy 37 pass from Sellers (Koye kick), 5:58.
S – Logan Wicks 7 run (Timmy Linder kick), 2:21.
