HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Dylan Snyder's double to center field scored Harley Davis, John Coble and Josh Williams in the top of the fifth to give Florence Green the lead over Hartsville Red in an eventual 5-2 victory Wednesday in independent junior baseball.
Bennett Meadows' single to center scored Roddi Morris in the bottom of the second to put Hartsville Red up 1-0 at the time.
Matt Guerreo and Coleman Kelly each went 2 for 4 for Florence Green.
Cam Cannarella went 3 for 3 with a double for Hartsville Red.
FG 000 041 0 — 5 10 0
HB 011 000 0 — 2 8 0
WP — Matt Guerreo (6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP — Cam Cannarella (4 ⅔ IP, 4 H,4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K). SV— Ty Suggs (1 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG: Dylan Snyder 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Guerreo 2-4; Jayden Earle 1-3, 1 RBI; Josh Williams 1-1, 3B; Nic Edick 1-3, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-4; Harley Davis 2-2. HR: Cannarella 3-3, 2B; Grayson Wint 1-3; Micheal Norris 1-4; Roddi Morris 1-3; Andrew Askins 1-3; Bennett Meadows 1-3, 1 RBI .
RECORDS:FG 2-0. HR 0-3.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Hartsville Red at Legion Stadium at 6 p.m. Monday.
