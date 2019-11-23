GILBERT, S.C. — Dillon's Quashod Singleton scored on a 14-yard run with 16 seconds left as the Wildcats defeated Gilbert 41-34 to advance to the Class 3A lower state final against May River.
Singleton also scored early in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard pass from Jay Lester to give the Wildcats a 34-27 lead.
Gilbert took a 20-14 lead into the half on Alec Holt 52-yard pass from Jy Tolen as time expired.
Lester passed for 191 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 54 yards and another score.
Tolen threw for 285 yards - more than half of the Indians' 500 yards of total offense.
For the second time in three years, Dillon ends Gilbert season.
D 7 7 13 14 — 41
G 7 13 0 14 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
G — Alec Holt 8 pass from Jy Tolen (Rajan Cheema kick), 4:35.
D — Jay Lester 1 run (Kavi Patel kick), 1:33,
SECOND QUARTER
D — Daizon Alford inteception return (Patel Kick), 7:37.
G — Dre Cook 1 run (Cheema kick), 4:08.
G — Holt 52 pass from Tolen (kick failed), :00.
THIRD QUARTER
D — Ty King 2 run (Patel kick), 6:22.
D — King 2 run (Patel kick), :42.
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Reed 13 pass from Holt (Cheema kick), 9:05.
D — Quashod Singleton 46 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 7:33.
G — Dre Cook 2 run ( Cheema kick), 3:12.
D — Singleton 14 run (Cheema kick), :16.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D:Nemo Squire 17-59; Jay Lester 11-54.
PASSING — D: Lester 14-21-191-1. G: Jy Tolen 25-34-285-1-1.
RECEIVING — D: Quashod Singleton 7-108. G: Alec Holt 6-121.
RECORDS — D 11-1.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to May River in Class 3A lower state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
