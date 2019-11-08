FLORENCE, S.C. – The new-look offense for the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team certainly had the feel of the old one in Friday’s season opener.
At least for the first half.
The Patriots hit nine three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, but missed all nine shots from beyond the arc in the second half, finishing 9 for 29.
That allowed Newberry to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit as the Wolves topped FMU 85-71 at Smith University Center in the opening game of the Peach Belt Conference/ South Atlantic Conference Challenge.
FMU (0-1) returns to action Saturday at 4 p.m. when it takes on Catawba, who faced UNC Pembroke in its opener Friday as well. Newberry (1-0) will take on UNCP on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sophomore forward Winston Hill led the way for the Patriots with 22 points followed closely by senior point guard Jaquez Smith with 21.
Keith Matthews was next with nine points and led the way on the boards with seven rebounds along with Kendall Wall.
FMU led by as many as 17 in the first half, but Newberry pulled to within eight prior to the break. Down 10 at the half, the Wolves opened the second frame on a 9-0 run and eventually took the lead midway through.
Angelo Sales Jr. led Newberry with 19 points and Luke Gibson added 17, all in the first half. T.J. Brown had 16 points, Lange Marshall 15 and Quandaveon McCollum added 13.
The Wolves dominated in paint, outscoring FMU 42-28 and also out-rebounding the Patriots 45-25.
WILL BE UPDATED
