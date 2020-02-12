FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wednesday’s matchup followed a similar pattern for the Francis Marion men’s basketball team.
They played Augusta University close for the first half, then a slim deficit became a large one as the Jaguars pulled away for an 87-67 victory at the Smith University Center.
“Number five (Miguel Arnold) was on fire,” Patriots coach Gary Edwards said of Augusta’s leading scorer afterward. “He hit some shots at the end of the first half … but we were still OK, we were hanging in there. But it’s been a pattern here in that we will miss some shots — struggle a little bit offensively for a few minutes and we just let score willy nilly.
“So a two-point game or a four-point game becomes a 15-point game.”
Augusta (16-7, 11-4) shot lights out from three-point range in the second half, connecting on nine of 16 shots (56.3%). Arnold made six altogether and the Jaguars sank 16 for the game.
The Jaguars led by as many as 25 in the second half, and their size was an issue as they out-rebounded the Patriots 41-25. Six of AU’s players are 6-foot-6 or taller, including seven-footer Tyshaun Crawford, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“They’re big and strong — they’re a college basketball team,” Edwards said. “They don’t do anything flashy. They’re just big and strong and they wear you down on the offensive board and inside out. If you help inside, they’re going to knock the threes down.
“Just a good team.”
Winston Hill, who went down for a little while on FMU’s (4-18, 3-12) first offensive possession after a hard fall, came back to lead the team with 22 points. Jaquez Smith also returned from a brief injury to post 20 points followed by Keith Matthews with 14.
