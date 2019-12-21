SPARTANBURG, S.C. – An inadvertent whistle on a sack-fumble negated a North Carolina touchdown and allowed the South Carolina squad to rally for a 28-17 victory in the 83rd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday at Gibbs Stadium.
The win is the first in the series for the Sandlappers since 2014.
Mason Garcia threw a touchdown and ran for another to lead S.C. He threw for 153 yards and ran for 60 more.
The Sandlappers also out-rushed N.C. 174-100 and held a 237-73 advantage in yardage through the air. Jalin Hyatt was the key figure as he caught six passes for 197 yards and two scores to be named the offensive MVP.
Four area players had solid performances on the defensive side. Dillon linebacker Ty King led the way with seven tackles, including one for a loss. Hartsville’s Justin Abraham followed with six tackles, Cheraw’s Xavier McIver finished with four, including one for a loss, and finally Hartsville linebacker Kevon Haigler ended with four tackles as well.
