SUMTER, S.C. -- Laurence Manning's Wyatt Rowland rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 42-21 victory over Wilson Hall.
Teammate Trey Sharpe rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Also, Gabe Harris caught a touchdown for the Swampcats.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: LMA: Wyatt Rowland 10-107; Nolan Osteen 10-66; Trey Sharpe 9-56.
PASSING: LMA: Burgess Jordan 3-5-55-1.
RECEIVING: LMA: Gabe Harris 2-45.
RECORDS: LMA 9-1, , 8-1 SCISA 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will host Porter-Gaud in SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
