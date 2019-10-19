LAKE CITY, S.C. — Robert E. Lee jumped out to 21-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to top Carolina Academy 35-28 on Friday to hand the Bobcats their first loss of the season.
Austin Brown led Carolina Academy with 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for a touchdown and rushed for touchdown.
The Bobcats fall to 7-1, 3-0 SCISA 1-A and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Robert E. Lee improved to 8-1, 2-1 SCISA 1-2A and will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
