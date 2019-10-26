BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Jet Smith scored three touchdowns and added a two-point conversion as the Cavs won 36-7 Friday over Greenwood Christian.
Teammate Keaton Price had a touchdown of his own.
The Cavaliers improved to 9-1 overall, 3-1 SCISA 1-2A and will travel to Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
