BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Zayshaun Rice threw for three first-half touchdowns and Wilson secured the No. 3 seed from Region 6-4A with a 28-13 victory over Marlboro County on Friday at McAlpine Stadium.
The Tigers improved to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in region play while the Bulldogs fell to 2-8 and 1-4.
Rice found three different receivers in the opening half for scores, including a 70-yard hookup with Jakobe Quillen with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
Andriq Williams scored on a 7-yard run late in the fourth quarters for the Tigers' final score.
The Wilson held the Bulldogs scoreless through two quarters with a pair of fourth-down stops inside the Tigers’ own 30-yard line.
Marlboro’s two scores came in the second half. Quarterback Darius Grant found Jamiek McCoy for a 15-yard TD pass in the third quarter and the duo connected again in the fourth for a 78-yard strike.
W 14 7 0 7 – 28
MC 0 0 7 6 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
W – Ja’Travious Sherrills 7 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 3:18.
W – Jakobe Quillen 70 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 0:10.
SECOND QUARTER
W – Timothy Robinson 10 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 5:33.
THIRD QUARTER
MC – Jamiek McCoy 15 pass from Darius Grant (Zach Rogers kick), 4:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Andriq Williams 7 run (Patel kick), 5:33.
MC – Jamiek McCoy 78 pass from Darius Grant (Grant pass failed), 1:44.
