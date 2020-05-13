FLORENCE, S.C. -- In a statement released by team officials on Wednesday, the Florence RedWolves announced that they are canceling the 2020 baseball season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, the Coastal Plain League is currently still set to begin a shortened season on July 1, but the situation is still being monitored in the four states that have CPL teams.
"We are truly heartbroken to have to cancel this summer’s season, but after considering a number of factors, we believe it is the safest and most prudent decision for our fans, our host families, our players and our staff," team president Kevin Barth said. “Even though we have worked very hard to be ready for the season, and to make sure we have taken every precaution to keep everyone safe, if one of our players, fans, staff or coaches were to contract the virus during our season, we would never be able to forgive ourselves.”
General Manager Barbara Osborne echoed Barth's sentiments.
“The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and sponsors is much more important to us than six weeks of summer baseball," she said. "We will be here next year and will be bigger and stronger than ever.”
Osborne also lamented the team's lost charitable opportunities for this season.
“Just last year, we were able to raise over $30,000 for local and community charities, including the Florence 7 families, who were devastated by the October 2018 shootings," she said. "As badly as we feel for the players and fans, we feel just as bad, if not worse, that our RedWolves' family will not be able to support these wonderful local charities as we have in the past. We’ll just have to work twice as hard next year.”
