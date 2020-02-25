LATE TUESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 56 Marlboro County 53
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert McCray was fouled going to basket and made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in overtime to lift A.C. Flora past Marlboro County in the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday.
McCray also made one of two technical foul shots given to the Bulldogs’ bench.
The Falcons ran all the of the time off the clock in overtime before the foul.
J.B. Moore tied the game at 53-53 with three-pointer with 1:31 left in fourth quarter for A.C. Flora.
Marlboro County outscored the Falcons 14-8 in the final 6:20 of the fourth quarter after trailing 45-39.
Jameik McCoy led the Bulldogs with a team-high 15 points and Wesley Brown added 14 points.
Marlboro County finished the season at 20-8 and the Region 6-4A champions.
MC 10 16 13 14 0 — 53
ACF 9 11 17 16 3 — 56
MARLBORO COUNTY (53)
Oliver 9, Jameik McCoy 15, Ryan Dupree 12, Scott 4, Wesley Brown 14.
RECORD: 20-8.
