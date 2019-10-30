WEST FLORENCE (5-4) VS. SOUTH FLORENCE (4-5) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 100 South Stadium Road
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: 2018, West Florence won 56-20.
KEY PLAYERS — WF: QB Hale Emerson, RB Terry McKithen. SF: QB La’Norris Sellers, RB Hahsaun Wilson.
NOTES: This will be the 52nd meeting between the two teams. South Florence has 27 wins, and West 24. The Knights, however, have won the previous three meetings. … Friday’s winner earns third place, and the loser fourth in Region 6-5A. Both teams have already qualified for playoffs and will play their first-round games on the road. … Wilson has rushed for 1,199 yards and 10 touchdowns, and McKithen has rushed for 1,279 yards and 15. … The Knights’ longest winning streak in this series is seven, and West Florence’s is nine.
JOHNSONVILLE (6-3) AT EAST CLARENDON (3-5)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: East Clarendon High School (1171 Pope Street, Turbeville)
LAST MEETING: 2018 East Clarendon won 27-0.
KEY PLAYERS — J: QB Savion Graves, RB Daquan Burroughs. EC: QB Cub Cook, RB Marquis Webb.
NOTES: Johnsonville leads the series 20-2. … Graves passed for four touchdowns during the Flashes’ win last week over Kingstree. Burroughs, meanwhile, scored touchdowns via rushing and receiving. … East Clarendon is tied with Hannah-Pamplico for the third seed from Region 7-2A with region records of 4-2. And Johnsonville is in fifth place, one game back. Top four teams reach the postseason.
AYNOR (8-0) AT LAKE CITY (4-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lake City High School, 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City.
RADIO: 100.1-FM WWFN (Lake City)
LAST MEETING: 2018, Aynor won 51-20.
KEY PLAYERS — A: LB Drew Shelley, RB Noah Jones. LC: OL/DL Clint Caldwell, QB Hilshon Bailey.
NOTES: Lake City leads the series 9-4. … The Blue Jackets have clinched the region crown, and Lake City is currently in third place and is likely returning to the playoffs. … Bailey has passed for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for 399 and five. And running back Avery Harrison has 833 yards and five scores.
ANDREWS (7-1) AT HANNAH-PAMPLICO (6-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hannah-Pamplico High School (2055 South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hannah-Pamplico 32, Andrews 27
KEY PLAYERS — A: RB Demertius McCray; FB Keshaun Williams. HP: RB Kenyan Leggett; DB Jalen Jenkins.
NOTES: Hannah-Pamplico leads the all-time series 6-5-2. …The game has major ramifications for Region 7-2A seeding. A win by the Yellow Jackets (5-1) gives them the title outright, but a loss and a victory by Mullins (5-1) would make the Auctioneers region champs. The Raiders (4-2) and East Clarendon (4-2) also have a stake in it as a win by H-P would drop Andrews all the way down to fourth in the region. …The Raiders got a pair of TD passes from Lane Calcutt last week against Latta and Kenyan Leggett added to more in a 31-14 victory.
WILSON (7-2) AT MARLBORO COUNTY (2-7)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: McAlpine Stadium (951 Fayetteville Avenue Extension, Bennettsville)
RADIO: Online at www.pdbsn.com and https://network1sports.com/station/marlboro (Marlboro County)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Marlboro County 26, Wilson 25
KEY PLAYERS — W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR Jakobe Quillen. MC: QB Darius Grant, WR Anari Brown.
NOTES: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 17-3-1. …Marlboro snapped a seven-game losing streak last week against Darlington with a 28-6 victory. The Tigers have lost two in a row after starting the season 7-0. …Wilson looks to wrap up the No. 3 seed in Region 6-4A with a victory. The Tigers are 2-2 in region play while Marlboro, North Myrtle Beach and Darlington are all 1-3. Myrtle Beach (4-0) clinched the title last week while Hartsville (3-1) owns the tiebreaker over Wilson.
ROBERT E. LEE (9-1) AT TRINITY-BYRNES (10-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School (5001 Hoffmeyer Road, Darlington)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Trinity-Byrnes 38, Robert E. Lee 21
KEY PLAYERS — REL: QB Jet Smith, RB Keaton Price TB: QB Jordan Jones; RB Reggion Bennett.
NOTES: The game is essentially for the SCISA Region I-2A championship. A victory by the Titans gives them the title outright, but a Robert E. Lee victory by 15 points or more gives the Cavaliers the crown. An REL victory by 14 or less would see the title go to the Titans as well. …The matchup features two of the top offenses and defenses in SCISA. T-B is averaging 47.2 points per game on offense and allowing an average of 19.1 on defense. REL is averaging 38.3 points on offense and allowing an average of 17.6 on defense. …The game also features two of the top rushing teams in the state as both have amassed well over 2,000 yards on the ground this year.
