WEDNESDAY

BOYS

SCISA

CLASS 3A

Pinewood Prep vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOYS

SCISA

CLASS 2A

Dillon Christian vs. Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOYS

SCHSL

CLASS A

Scott's Branch vs. Charleston M&S at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

A.C. Flora vs. Myrtle Beach at Florence Center, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

SCHSL

CLASS A

Scott's Branch vs. Military Magnet at Florence Center, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

North Augusta vs. Crestwood at Florence Center, 7 p.m.

SCISA

CLASS 3A

Florence Christian vs. Northwood Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS

SCHSL

CLASS 2A

Whale Branch vs. North Charleston at Florence Center, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Cheraw vs. Wade Hampton (H) at Florence Center, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Conway vs. Dutch Fork at Florence Center, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

SCHSL

CLASS 2A

Latta vs. North Charleston at Florence Center, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Marion vs. May River at Florence Center, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Wando vs. Goose Creek at Florence Center, 5 p.m.

