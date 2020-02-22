prep logo

MONDAY

SCHSL

GIRLS

1A

Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.

2A

Whale Branch at Latta, 7 p.m.

3A

Marion at Bishop-England, 7 p.m.

Manning at May River, 7 p.m.

4A

Wilson at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

SCISA

BOYS

2A

Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

SCHSL

BOYS

4A

Marlboro County at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.

3A

Manning at Cheraw, 7 p.m.

SCISA

GIRLS

3A

Hammond vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

2A

Robert E. Lee at Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SCISA

BOYS

3A

Pinewood Prep vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

