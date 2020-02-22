MONDAY
SCHSL
GIRLS
1A
Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.
2A
Whale Branch at Latta, 7 p.m.
3A
Marion at Bishop-England, 7 p.m.
Manning at May River, 7 p.m.
4A
Wilson at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
SCISA
BOYS
2A
Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
SCHSL
BOYS
4A
Marlboro County at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.
3A
Manning at Cheraw, 7 p.m.
SCISA
GIRLS
3A
Hammond vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
2A
Robert E. Lee at Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SCISA
BOYS
3A
Pinewood Prep vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.