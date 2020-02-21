SATURDAY
SCHSL
BOYS
5A
West Florence at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.
4A
Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
2A
Lee Central at Christ Church, 6 p.m.
North Charleston at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.
SCISA
STATE TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
3A
Trinity-Byrnes vs. Porter-Gaud at Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.
Laurence Manning vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 1:30 p.m.
Florence Christian - Bye
2A
Calhoun Academy vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall Gym B, 1 p.m.
The King’s Academy vs. John Paul II at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.
Dillon Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 12 p.m.
Carolina Academy vs. Oakbrook Prep at Heathwood Hall Gym B, 2 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep vs. Marlboro Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.
SCACS
STATE TOURNAMENT
Maranatha vs. Calvary Christian at Grace Christian School in West Columbia, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
SCHSL
GIRLS
1A
Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.
2A
Whale Branch at Latta, 7 p.m.
3A
Marion at Bishop-England, 7 p.m.
Manning at May River, 7 p.m.
4A
Wilson at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
SCISA
BOYS
2A
Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
GIRLS
3A
TBD vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
3A
Pinewood Prep vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
