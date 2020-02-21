prep logo

SATURDAY

SCHSL

BOYS

5A

West Florence at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.

4A

Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

2A

Lee Central at Christ Church, 6 p.m.

North Charleston at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.

SCISA

STATE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

3A

Trinity-Byrnes vs. Porter-Gaud at Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 1:30 p.m. 

Florence Christian - Bye

2A

Calhoun Academy vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall Gym B, 1 p.m.

The King’s Academy vs. John Paul II at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.

Dillon Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 12 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. Oakbrook Prep at Heathwood Hall Gym B, 2 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep vs. Marlboro Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.

SCACS

STATE TOURNAMENT

Maranatha vs. Calvary Christian at Grace Christian School in West Columbia, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

SCHSL

GIRLS

1A

Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.

2A

Whale Branch at Latta, 7 p.m.

3A

Marion at Bishop-England, 7 p.m.

Manning at May River, 7 p.m.

4A

Wilson at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

SCISA

BOYS

2A

Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

GIRLS

3A

TBD vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

3A

Pinewood Prep vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

