FLORENCE, S.C. – After a subpar performance Thursday, Florence Post 1’s offense responded Friday by out-slugging Dalzell-Shaw 11-7 in the opening game of a doubleheader at American Legion Field.
Post 1 also rallied and then eventually ran away with a 15-5, 6-inning victory in the nightcap to improve to 8-0 on the season. The first game counted in the league standings while the second one did not.
Florence returns to action on Tuesday when it faces Union County (N.C.) in Hartsville at 7 p.m.
The opener was a back-and-forth affair from the get-go. The score was 2-2 after one inning, 4-4 after two and it was 6-6 in the fourth inning when Post 1 finally broke through for good.
George Derrick Floyd’s solo homer tied the game at 6-6, and Florence took advantage of three hit batsmen and three walks as it batted around for a 9-6 lead.
D.P. Pendergrass’ RBI double in the sixth made it 10-7 and he scored the final run on a delayed steal.
Pendergrass had two hits and scored twice as did McIver Wallace. Wallace also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for an RBI and reached base all four at bats.
Noah Carter doubled home a run in the first and also scored two runs. Korique Rainey had an RBI single in the first inning and scored two runs as well while Nik Mezzanotte collected an RBI single in the second and also drove in another run in the fourth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Post 1 starter Josh Collins lasted 1 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs, two earned, on six hits. Parker Moore followed and bridged the gap to closer Thomas Skipper, who went the final two innings and allowed just one run on one hit with four strikeouts.
It was the only time the Jets’ offense was shut down all game. Carson Collins reached base four times and scored four times. He also singled and doubled.
Jenkins McCullum had two hits and an RBI for D-S as did Hunter McGee. Britton Morris had the big game with an RBI single in the first and a two-run homer in the fourth that gave the Jets a 6-5 lead at the time.
The second contest saw Post 1 jump to a 4-1 lead after three innings before D-S scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.
It was short-lived, however, as Florence scored 11 runs over the next three innings to pull away for the victory.
The turning point came in the fifth when Post 1 used five hits to plate six runs. Floyd had the big knock with a bases-clearing double and both Kody Hanna and Hunter Herlong added RBI base hits as well.
Noah Carter finished the game with a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Floyd had a pair of hits and scored four runs while Hanna drove in two and scored three.
McGee had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Jets. Gabriel Harris added a two-run double.
Robbie Jordan pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Post 1 and allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.
