MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Coleby Sinclair rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-10 win over Christian Academy on Friday.
Teammate Hudson Spivey passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Kyle Zeman added two rushing touchdowns.
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-2, 4-0 SCISA 1-A and will host Carolina Academy for the SCISA 1-A region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
