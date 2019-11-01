DARLINGTON, S.C. — SFG Promotions, Inc. takes over Darlington Dragway for its fourth annual World Series of Bracket Racing event, offering life changing money through Saturday. This year, SFG’s World Series event will highlight a $200,000-to-win main event today. In typical SFG fashion, all payouts are guaranteed to a single winner.
“I love giving away deals and making it affordable for the racers,’’ said SFG Promotions, Inc. founder, Kyle Riley. “You can race for a billion dollars, but if you can’t afford it, you can’t afford it. We want to make it as affordable as possible to race for this kind of money.”
Riley is truly all about doing right by racers and providing them the best experience possible.
SFG Promotions was started in July 2016, after Riley had a vision in his sleep to begin promoting big money bracket races, hence the name of the series, SFG: Sent From God.
A mere seven months after Riley’s inspiration for SFG, he was hosting his first event featuring three $50,000 races at Piedmont Dragway. Entries for that race sold out in four days and well over 400 cars were in attendance. Today, SFG is a household name in the world of bracket racing.
For race fans who are interested in attending this event, spectator passes, which offer complete access to the pits, are $15 per day. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and racing action starts at 9 a.m.
