Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR Cup racer Ty Dillon had high regard for Darlington Raceway, even before the track hosted two of his series’ races in four days.
“I thought it was great,” said Dillon, who placed 19th in both events. “To be the first track to take on such a unique challenge, I thought it was quite amazing. I thought we were all accommodated really well. There was great communication across the board in relation to drivers, crew members and owners.”
And that was just about the racing.
“I also think Darlington did an outstanding job to make sure everyone was protected,” Dillon said. “They provided an amazing facility and great racing, too. It was special, and I had a great time doing it myself. Darlington definitely gets an A-plus from me.”
Dillon talked more about the safety measures NASCAR and Darlington implemented.
“I’ve always trusted NASCAR’s guidance and approach to things,” Dillon said. “Darlington has always been a top-clout organizational race track and facility. I put a lot of trust in those facilities. We were provided with plenty of information and guidance pre-race and weeks ahead of time in what the guidelines were going to be. I felt very comfortable, and I thought what they did was above and beyond what was even needed, and that was the way they felt they had to do it.”
Dillon, who was a guest bartender at the Florence Mellow Mushroom restaurant in 2015 before Darlington’s Southern 500 Weekend, really hasn’t had time to settle down to make himself a drink. With drivers commuting to and from each race, with no fans, that could be an exhausting exercise in itself.
“It was tiring, for sure,” Dillon said. ”I think, I three or four days, it was probably eight or 10 hours I spent driving in my car back and forth. And I live about an hour from my race shop, too. So, it was a lot of traveling time, which was mentally exhausting on top of five or six hours of racing in two races over three days.
“It’s a lot to recover from, but I’ve worked out really hard this offseason during the quarantine as well to make sure my body is prepared,” he added. “Our sport is a little different. As long as you’re mentally restored and hydrated, and nutritionally restored, you can handle the strain of it.”
Up next in Charlotte is the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the season.
“It really ramps up from here,” Dillon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.