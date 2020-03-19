FLORENCE, S.C. — These days are perfect for being out and about for some exercise.
Just so happens, the City of Florence Parks & Recreation, and the Florence County Parks and Recreation Department still have plenty of options.
Tim Wilson, recreation director for the City of Florence Parks & Recreation, said the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center and Timrod Park are places people can go for recreational tennis (leagues and tennis lessons for more than five people are closed).
As for baseball, all the main facilities (Maple Park, Freedom Park, Northside Park, McLeod Park) are closed except for the Shaw Walker field on Darlington Street where people can still go and play catch.
But the parks, in general, remain open while buildings are closed.
“There are skate parks and things like that,” Wilson said.
As for those who want to play basketball?
“McLeod Park has three basketball courts, Northwest Park has courts, so does Iola Jones Park,” Wilson said. “And our parks are still open for people to take walks on trails, or they can go to the fields behind the old ESAB plant, where they can kick a soccer ball around, some."
Registration for softball and baseball Jr./Sr. programs is still being held, but only by phone or online.
Wilson talked more about youth baseball.
“We’re going to hold out as long as we can,” he said. “We’re affiliated with Dixie Youth Baseball and Little League Baseball. We think all-stars is kind of up in the air. Hopefully, we can hold out and we can have some type of city tournament. “
As Wilson drives around, he sees the inclusive playground being used by kids.
Tennis, of course, is a popular sport in Florence. According to Rob Hill, CFPR director of tennis, people are still getting to play in a recreational manner while all tournaments and league play have been suspended.
“Recreational play is fairly consistent,” Hill said. “Because we have a lot of courts being used (at the Floyd Complex), if people want to use any of the 24 asphalt courts, they can walk around the building and go through a side gate, and it’s first come, first served. And if they want to use any of our six Har-Tru clay courts, just call us beforehand, and we’d assign a court, and you need to come in and check in for that.”
Hill added lessons are still being offered, but open clinics are temporarily suspended. The highest number of people who can participate in one lesson, for now, is five.
“It’s a great sport to play, as far as social distancing, because you’re the only person on your side of the court in singles,” he said. “In doubles, you can still play. But we discourage any kind of fist bumps or handshakes before, during or after the match.
“When we get asked if the courts are open, we say, ‘We are for the moment. Hurry and grab your racket. It could change at any moment.’”
Meanwhile, at the FCPRD, director Ronnie Pridgen said there is plenty to do in these parks: Brooks McCall, Ebenezer, Lake City, Lynches River County, Savannah Grove and Spaulding Heights.
“They can walk the tracks, take their dogs out there, kids can use the playgrounds,” Pridgen said. “Just use common sense and keep the six-foot distance from each other. There’s also tennis at Ebenezer Park. But there are no organized events, per the order of the governor (Henry McMaster).
According to Pridgen, Lynches River still has its trail open, as well as its canoe/kayak launch.
“But their buildings are closed,” Pridgen said. “When it comes to outside, we still want people to get some fresh air because you’ve got to have some kind of normalcy. Make a couple of laps around the track, let your children play on the playground. If we see somebody on our ballfields, and it’s a parent with their children, we’re not going to stop that. But if there are any organized events, that will be stopped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.