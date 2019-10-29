20191030_fmn_sports_spencertkd_p1.jpg

Spencer Smith (right), the son of South Florence graduates Evie and Clifton Smith, recently placed high in several categories at Hwang’s Championship Tae Kwon Do tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Spencer Smith, the son of South Florence graduates Evie and Clifton Smith, competed in Tae Kwon Do at Hwang’s Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 19 and placed first in weapons, second in sparring, third in board breaking and earned Grand Champion in forms.

