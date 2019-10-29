LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Spencer Smith, the son of South Florence graduates Evie and Clifton Smith, competed in Tae Kwon Do at Hwang’s Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 19 and placed first in weapons, second in sparring, third in board breaking and earned Grand Champion in forms.
