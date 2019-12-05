Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Holland family’s presence in the Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame will soon grow.
Buster Holland and Smitty Holland are to be inducted Jan. 11 at the Florence Center, joining their brother, John, who was inducted last year. They will be part of a seven-person class.
“It’s quite an honor,” Buster said. “Our brother, John, went in last year. He bootstrapped us. He’s younger than we are.”
But Buster, who’s already in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame (since 1991), is especially pleased about this latest honor since he’s from Florence.
“That’s what makes this so special,” said Buster, who graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1965. “I see all these people I’ve caught for and played with, people like Don Hood, Skeebo Turner. It’s satisfying.”
Smitty, meanwhile, played six years in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization. And he couldn’t be happier that two more from the Holland family are to be inducted.
“It’s an honor, I’m very grateful,” said Smitty, a 1964 McClenaghan graduate. “This is kind of a walk down memory lane, being 75 and going back to when I was 16, 17 and 18. There were some great memories, some good times playing for coaches Jim Wall and Fisher Deberry.”
Others who will be inducted in January are Terry Grantham, Scotty Keefe, Kermit Moore, Micah Young, as well as the Hall’s first Golden Era inductee, Don Gardner Sr.
Grantham, who graduated from McClenaghan in 1971, was a three-sport star there and went on to play in the 1972 Tangerine Bowl and become a member of its hall of fame. He’s also the owner/CEO of All-Star Sports.
“To be with this group of people, it’s a wide variety of people who have been honored,” Grantham said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of it. I have a lot of good memories of football, basketball, baseball and Legion baseball while playing with a lot of different guys and a lot of different coaches. It’s just a blessing to be out here with some of the best.”
Keefe, the athletic director and baseball coach at his alma mater, Florence Christian, had a stellar three-sport career for the Eagles and then originally walked on with Francis Marion University’s baseball team before earning team MVP honors in two of those years. He’s been in the FMU athletic hall of fame since 2000.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Keefe said. “It’s kind of humbling to be a part of this. The community and sponsors do such a great job of recognizing hall-of-fame people. I was fortunate to be a part of this last year when our state championship football team was recognized. So, I got to witness that firsthand, and it was really nice. Again, I’m just really humbled to be a part of it.”
And Young, who is defensive coordinator and baseball coach at Wilson, graduated from South Florence in 1991. He was defensive MVP for the 1990 Shrine Bowl, and was all-state in baseball his senior year before starring on The Citadel’s football team.
“It’s an honor, no doubt about it,” Young said. “It’s nice to be 46, almost 47 years old with somebody even remembering you playing. It’s an honor to be with the Hollands; I grew up and all the Hollands were legends. (Grantham) was a legend, also, while I was growing up. To see those guys be so successful and to be here, knowing I’ll soon be inducted with them, is absolutely awesome.”
Another inductee, Kermit Moore, graduated from Wilson in 1974 after playing basketball and baseball for the Tigers. He was the basketball team’s 1973 MVP and was an all-city honoree. In 1974, he was leading rebounder before starring at Sheridan, St. Leo and then Coker.
“It’s an honor, definitely an honor,” Moore said. “A lot of memories come back, especially the tournaments we played during that time.”
And Dondi Gardner is especially happy to see his father go into the Hall in January. Don Gardner graduated from Florence High School in 1944. While at Florence, Gardner was named all-state and a Shrine Bowl team captain, and went on to become a football star at Newberry College.
“He really loved playing sports and did a lot for the community. He gave back a lot,” said Dondi, who was 17 when his father died. “I know he would enjoy this today, smiling. He’s grateful.”
To be considered for induction into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame a candidate must first be nominated.
“I’m excited and proud of the incoming class,” said Derick Urquhart, the hall’s incoming president. Himself a member of the Florence and University of South Carolina athletic halls, he is also Florence Post 1’s baseball coach. “I’m a little biased, looking around. Five of the seven inductees played for Post 1 at one point or another. So, I’m proud to be a part of that.”
The process for selecting nominees provides for learning experiences.
“As a board member, it’s fun to get nominees and do the research,” Urquhart said. “It almost feels like you were there when they played because you get to know those athletes.”
