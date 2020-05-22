Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C.
Jimmy Huggins could hit his way around a golf course.
Which is more than his cousin, Christopher Lane, could say about himself.
Huggins lived for golf. But at the age of 36 years, 8 months and 10 days, it was brain cancer that took his life.
It happened so quick, like the blink of an eye.
“His tumor was very aggressive and fast-growing,” Lane recalled. “He was bed-ridden. And by the time he passed away, he would look straight through you like you weren’t there.”
Lane remembers what happened to his cousin. Then, he remembers what happened to himself when a growth was discovered in his own head at 10 months old.
Lane’s non-cancerous tumor, however, was removed exactly 42 years ago, Sunday.
Lane was lucky. He considered himself more blessed, than lucky.
So Lane decided to use the sport of golf, in Huggins’ memory, to help raise brain-tumor awareness and funding for Bibles at cancer hospitals.
Golf? As bad as Lane is at it? That was not going to work.
So, putt-putt it is.
“Putt-putt is the easiest sport we can do without hurting ourselves in our 40s,” said Lane, now a 42-year-old married father of one son who enjoys a career as a physical therapist assistant.
By himself, Lane pledged six years ago to play 100 holes for the first time and raise funds toward his mission — on the day he himself turned 36 years, 8 months and 10 days. Since then, Lane has played the 100 holes each year by himself or with a group of friends.
Today, at North Myrtle Beach’s Molten Mountain Miniature Golf, he’ll play those 100 holes with friends Mark Richardson, Holt Hill and Chris Howell. People can either donate money for each hole-in-one (Lane sank 18 holes-in-one last year), or just a flat amount.
Lane himself even donates to his cause for each ace — $36, Huggins’ age when he died.
“It’s emotional for me because I think of my cousin, I think of grandparents who passed away from cancer, and I think of other family and friends who are struggling with cancer,” Lane said.
Lane found his mission through sports. If it weren’t for sports, Lane might not have found his mission at all.
At age 13, Lane was taken by his grandfather to a Pittsburgh Pirates game in 1990, and Lane caught a foul ball. He was hoping to get then-Pirate Barry Bonds to autograph it after the game, but Lane said Bonds refused. However, one of Bonds’ teammates, pitcher Randy Tomlin, did sign the ball and added a biblical scripture, Colossians 3:23. According to the New International Version, that verse reads, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”
“When he signed it, I didn’t even know what it meant,” Lane said. “My head of school (while at Pee Dee Academy, David Bult) had to tell me what the verse was. It got me to looking at the Bible, and I’ve lived by it ever since.”
Also about that time, Lane aspired to play football, but his doctor disallowed it because of concerns for his head because of his tumor removal. Bult, who before working at PDA coached Mullins’ boys to the 1968 state basketball championship, told Lane he could stay involved in sports as the football team’s manager.
Lane also became manager for the basketball team. Then he began working scorebooks for volleyball before following through with basketball, softball and baseball.
Now, Lane does scorebooks for PDA varsity basketball and football.
But while in high school, Lane did get to play basketball his junior and senior years. His first game, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Robert E. Lee Academy.
For the most part, however, Lane found his calling in supporting others through being a team manager/scorekeeper. It’s also where he learned other important sports lessons.
“Our 1991 (8-man) football team won a state championship that year. We won the state semifinal game on a 72-yard TD on the final play,” Lane recalled. “And after our team won state, to be a part of that team as a manager, I was on top of the world.”
A lifelong Minnesota Twins fan, Lane also enjoyed watching that team go from worst to first that same year, winning the World Series with the final two games ending in dramatic fashion.
“They showed they can do anything, and that proved to me that I could do anything if I tried hard enough,” said Lane, an honor graduate from PDA.
Lane put that power of positivity toward his putt-putt mission, which raised $800 last year. And not only were Bibles sent to hospitals, they were also sent to each Major League Baseball and NBA team.
Lane said that to date, a total of 10,363 Bibles have been donated through that mission. He received thank-you calls from MLB teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Detroit Tigers even invited to him to their faith-and-family day.
And then, after hearing the story about Lane’s late cousin, the Cleveland Indians invited Lane to throw a ceremonial first pitch to commemorate brain-tumor awareness month, which is this month. Although that didn’t work out on schedule because of the pandemic, Lane said his first pitch is rescheduled there for Aug. 27.
Although he’ll throw that first pitch by himself, today’s putt-putt outing is a team effort — Lane and the rest of his foursome.
“A day like this is a day I don’t want to be by myself,” Lane said. “And once we’re done, after the 100 holes, we’ll do a toast. It’s one of the best things we do. It’s a highlight on the calendar for me.”
It’ll be certainly be an accomplishment, playing 100 holes. After those 100 are played, there are even eight more to play as part of that sixth purchased game.
“Ha! As for those final eight holes? We’ll be like, ‘Whew!’ We made it!” Lane said, laughing.
Lane did make it. He’s thankful.
But today is for his cousin, and those who didn’t.
An eight-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).
