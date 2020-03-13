COLUMBIA, S.C. -- This is a media release from the South Carolina Golf Association:
Due to the rapidly-changing situation resulting from the coronavirus, the South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA), South Carolina Junior Golf Association (SCJGA) and South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation (SCJGF) along with our allied associations, the Carolinas Golf Association and the Women's South Carolina Golf Association, have decided to temporarily suspend all scheduled competitive and non-competitive events through April 5. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates with our member clubs and their golfers.
Anyone who is currently registered for a SCGA, SCJGA or SCJGF event scheduled to be held prior to April 6 will receive specific communication about that event. All events scheduled after April 5 are currently continuing as scheduled. Future updates on specific events will be sent to registered players.
The SCGA, SCJGA and SCJGF staff will be contacting host clubs that will be impacted by the change, and event rescheduling will be on a case-by-case basis. This suspension is specific only to SCGA, SCJGA and SCJGF events and has no effect on these host clubs regarding their member or other outside play.
The health and safety of our players, members, employees, volunteers and community is of utmost importance. We appreciate your understanding and will keep you updated as the situation progresses.
If you have any questions, feel free to call us (803.732.9311) or email us at info@scgolf.org . We will continue to keep this web page current and will provide future emails and social media updates as needed.
