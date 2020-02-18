FLORENCE, S.C. -- Registration for Spring Pee Dee Junior Team Tennis at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center is under way.
The league, with matches on Sunday afternoons, starts March 15 and ends April 26. Registration fee, by March 8, is $41 per player, and it includes a T-shirt. Players must be USTA members.
Players can register at www.tennislink.usta.com or contact John Nance at (843) 610-6647 or johnkingnance@gmail.com.
Divisions are boys' and girls' high school (18-under), and co-ed 10s, 12s, 14s and 18s. There are also beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.