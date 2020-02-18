FLORENCE, S.C. -- Registration for YMCA T-Ball and coach-pitch baseball for ages 3 through 9 is through March 22. Registrations after require a $10 late fee.
Children need to bring their own glove. Parents are needed as volunteer coaches.
For more information visit www.florenceymca.org or call Brent Freeman at (843) 665-1234 ext 104.
