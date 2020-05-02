FLORENCE — The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the addition of Youngstown State’s Jeff Wehler, Lucas Nasonti and Phillip Glasser to their roster.
Wehler is a junior utility player from St. Marys, Penns. In the shorten season, he appeared in 14 games batting .250 with one home run, seven RBI and eight stolen bases. In Wehler’s first two years at Youngstown State, he appeared in 101 games batting .264 with eight home runs, 52 RBI and 55 stolen bases.
“RedWolves fans may remember Jeff’s name as he was supposed to be with us last summer as well before an injury in the conference tournament prevented him from coming,” Vruggink said. “I am excited to get Jeff down for this summer. He is a two-time all-conference player and has the ability to play multiple positions as well which is an added bonus. My favorite part about Jeff is he’s going to have the ability to lead the league in stolen bases and will be havoc for opposing teams.”
Nasonti is a junior outfielder from Warren, Ohio. In the shorten season, he appeared in 14 games batting .234 with five RBI and two stolen bases. In his first two years at Youngstown State, Nasonti appeared in 93 games batting .252 with three home runs, 26 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
“Lucas is another Penguin that will be joining us for the summer,” Vruggink said. “I am excited to have him on the team as well! He played in every game for Youngstown State this year during the short season. He will be a plus defender in the outfield!”
Glasser is a sophomore middle infielder from Tallmadge, Ohio. In the shortened season, he appeared in 14 games batting .291 with one home run, four RBI and three stolen bases. As a freshman in 2019, Glasser appeared in 49 games batting .266 with 20 RBI and nine stolen bases.
“Phillip is the third Penguin that will be joining us,” Vruggink said. “He is a middle infielder that player in every game for the Penguins this year like Lucas and Jeff. He also tied for the team lead in batting average. Phillip will be a positive addition for us this summer in all aspects of the game.”
