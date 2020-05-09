FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence RedWolves and second-year head coach Ryan Vruggink announce the return of Ohio University’s Brett Manis and Michael Richardson for the 2020 summer.
Manis is a junior left-handed pitcher from Port Huron, Michigan. In the short season, he appeared in five games going 0-1 with two saves, 4.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts over nine innings pitched for the Bobcats. Last summer for the RedWolves, Manis made 12 appearances going 4-0 with two saves, 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched.
“A familiar name that fans might recognize that I am thrilled to have back in Florence for the coming summer,” Vruggink said. “Brett was scheduled to go up to the Cape this summer after a very good showing for us but with the league deciding to cancel, he needed a place to play and I immediately reached out to him. Brett is the guy you want to have the ball when the game is on the line and I can’t wait to have him back in those settings again this summer.”
Richardson is a redshirt sophomore utility player from Cambridge, Md. In the short season for the Bobcats, he played in 15 games batting .208 with three doubles, a stolen base and seven RBI. Last summer for the RedWolves, Richardson was an all-star and played in 20 games batting .290 with one home run, six stolen bases and 18 RBI.
“Due to some roster shuffling, I was also able to bring back Mike Richardson from the team last summer as well,” Vruggink said. “Mike was a staple in our lineup before a little, nagging injury cut his summer short. It is always great when you can add a CPL All-Star back to your team. Mike has the ability to play several positions, which is also an added bonus to roster depth.”
Host families are neededHost families are an important and much-appreciated part of the RedWolves’ organization. Local families have opened their homes to our players each summer, and their generosity has helped us make the RedWolves a successful part of the Florence community.
Host families provide room and board to a RedWolves player for the entire season. All RedWolves players are college student-athletes and are not paid to play in the Coastal Plain League per NCAA rules.
Becoming a host family can be a rewarding experience. Often players and families share a friendship that last long after the season ends. Also, becoming a host family will earn free season tickets.
If interested, please email RedWolves General Manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.