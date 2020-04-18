FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year head coach Ryan Vruggink announce the addition of Liam Hicks, Stone Simmons and Hunter Riggins to the 2020 roster.
Hicks is a junior utility man from Arkansas State. He is a native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Hicks appeared in 16 games this year for Arkansas State batting .327 with four home runs and 10 RBI.
“Liam will be joining us from the RedWolves baseball program in Jonesboro, Arkansas,” Vruggink said. “Liam is someone who I am extremely familiar with having coached him for two years when he was at Mineral Area College.”
In 2019 at Mineral Area College, Hicks appeared in 50 games while batting .370 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He carried that success into last summer in the Coastal Plain League for the Holly Springs Salamanders where he appeared in 36 games batting .341 with eight home runs and 30 RBI.
“Liam is an extremely talented hitter and is never overmatched at the plate,” Vruggink said. “He will give us a quality at-bat more times than not when he is at the plate. He also brings a year of experience in the CPL having played in Holly Springs last summer where he was selected to be an All-Star. Fans can expect Liam to be a top of the lineup bat for us this summer and play a number of positions.”
Simmons is a freshman right-handed pitcher from Furman. He is a native of Houston, Texas. Simmons started four games this year for the Paladins going 0-3 with a 2.91 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings pitched.
“Stone will be joining us from the Furman program where he was in his freshman year,” Vruggink said. “Stone jumped into the program at Furman and immediately became an impact arm, starting on the weekend for the Paladins. Stone started all four games he appeared in this year. I am really excited to add Stone to the rotation this summer. He will be a big boost to the front of the staff and will pound the zone when he is on the mound this summer.”
Riggins is a junior right-handed pitcher from Delta State. He is a native of Hernando, Mississippi. This year for the Statesmen, Riggins appeared in seven games going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings pitched.
“Hunter is another arm that I am excited to add to the pitching staff for the summer,” Vruggink said. “Hunter threw in the second half of the summer for us in Macon when I was the pitching coach so I am very familiar with him.”
In the 2018 summer for the Bacon, Riggins appeared in five games going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings pitched.
“Hunter has really good stuff on the mound and will join us from a very distinguished Division II program where they have a huge culture of winning and something he has been a major part of in his career for the Statesmen,” Vruggink said.
Summer kids
camp dates
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp on June 8th through June 11. The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Early drop off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 am. Cost of the camp is $90 per camper. And this year’s camp will feature a fun water day on Thursday.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, please call the RedWolves office at (843) 629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families
are needed
Host families are an important and much-appreciated part of the RedWolves organization. Local families have opened their homes to our players each summer, and their generosity has helped us make the RedWolves a successful part of the Florence community.
Host families provide room and board to a RedWolves player for the entire season. All RedWolves players are college student-athletes and are not paid to play in the Coastal Plain League per NCAA rules.
Becoming a host family can be a rewarding experience. Often players and families share a friendship that last long after the season ends. Also, becoming a host family will be given free season tickets.
If you are interested in becoming a host family, please email RedWolves General Manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at (843) 629-0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.