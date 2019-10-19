FLORENCE – This year’s McLeod for Health Florence Open doubles final went more to Tara Moore’s liking.
After losing in last year’s final in three sets with doubles partner Conny Perrin, Moore was part of the winning team this year. On Saturday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, Moore and Emina Bektas defeated Olivia Tjandramulia and Marcela Zacarias 7-5, 6-4.
“It’s nice,” Moore said. “Last year, it was a little windy out there. But today, it was much better conditions. It’s really nice to come out to a place you’re familiar with and be part of the winning team.”
Moore, who eliminated Florence’s Zoe Cauthen in the first round in singles, has developed an on-court chemistry with Bektas, who graduated in 2015 as the University of Michigan’s all-time leader in singles and doubles victories.
So much so, they also won an ITF doubles crown at Redding, Calif., a couple of weeks ago.
“I know we’ve done well the past couple of tournaments,” Moore said. “I think it’s nice to play with the same partner. It puts you in a rhythm. You know what the other is going to do on the court. No surprises.”
It was even Bektas, who hit a winner down the line to seal the match victory.
“I’m just glad she got to hit it and not me,” Moore said with a laugh. As a youth, Moore was coached by Nick Bollettieri, who was Andre Agassi’s coach when he won the 1992 Wimbledon singles crown.
Bektas then talked about Saturday’s match-winning shot.
"It was just there and I wanted to take a chance on it," she said.
Of course, the key to a doubles team’s success is how they complement each other on the court.
“(Moore) is just so good hitting off the ground,” Bektas said. “And, her volleys are really good. She’s just a good doubles partner.”
Then, Moore talked about Bektas’ strengths.
“What doesn’t she do well? She serves really well and keeps me calm on the court,” Moore said. “She just has a great calming presence on the court, overall. So that’s beneficial to how we play.”
But Saturday’s win did not come easy.
“It was tough at the beginning,” Bektas said. “But we stuck together and tried to play through, and we were able to win it.”
The two did not have much time to celebrate as they took a flight Saturday to Toronto for the next tournament.
In today's singles final, starting at 1 p.m., Peyton Stearns will play Claire Liu. Stearns advanced after Hanna Chang retired early in the second set in Saturday's semifinal because of injury.
And in the other semifinal, Liu won 6-4, 6-4 against Marina Melnikova.
