FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s not too often that someone’s two biggest interests intersect, but that’s what happened for Tyler Howell.
How they came together for the Trinity-Byrnes graduate probably isn’t the way most would have chosen, however.
Howell, the son of Ronnie Howell who owns Ronnie Howell Motorsports, has been a part of the local and state racing circuit since he was about 10 years old.
“I’ve always had an interest with it and always been pretty good with it,” Howell said. “It’s something that I liked to do with my dad, who owns a race shop, and it’s just something I’ve enjoyed being a part of over the years.”
In fact, there was a time when he was younger that Howell thought racing would wind up being his everyday profession, but that changed as he got further and further along in his high school career.
By the time he reached his junior and then senior year at Trinity, his other main area of interest starting coming to the forefront.
Specifically, a broken rib suffered in a wreck against the wall at Dillon Motor Speedway about six or seven years ago started the ball rolling, Howell said.
“I’ve always kind of had an interest in the medical profession,” he said. “In racing, I’ve had a couple of injuries where I had to go get X-rays and things, and that kind of got me interested in the radiology field.
“They two just kind of came together.”
Howell had never really been around the medical field, he said, but the more he was, the more he eventually came around to the idea it becoming his new path.
“That’s how I ended up going and getting shadow opportunities to follow doctors, and that just really strengthened my desire," he said.
Howell is well on his way to achieving his goal. He’s set to graduate this semester with a premedical degree in biology from Francis Marion University.
“I’m pursuing the physician’s assistant degree right now,” he said. “You can move more through different positions – you can work in family medicine or in the emergency room or in radiology. You can move through different positions in the department.”
Graduate school is next on the agenda, but Howell is unsure where he’s going or how quickly he can be accepted given the current social-distancing climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ll apply and go through the interview process, but I’m not sure how that’s going to be affected by the coronavirus right now,” he said.
While his professional life will likely be outside of the racetrack from now on, Howell doesn’t intend to give up his other passion. He still races regularly at Florence Motor Speedway and goes to the races whenever he can with his dad.
“I miss it, but we still go anytime I can, as long as I don’t have a lot of exams,” Howell said. “We enjoy going out there. It’s definitely something I’d like to keep to doing whenever work allows me to.”
