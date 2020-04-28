MULLINS, S.C. — Jonathan Brewer was happy to get back out on the water.
An avid fisherman all of his life, Brewer was anxiously awaiting the reopening of the boat landings following their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster opened them back up, with some restrictions, to boaters and fisherman on April 17.
When that finally happened, Brewer made a beeline from his job at the Marion IGA to the Little Pee Dee River along with his cousin, Austin Herring.
He was expecting to enjoy the outing, finally engaging in one of his favorite pastimes, but he never expected to come away with his biggest prize catch to date.
Brewer got ahold of a 49-inch-long, 73-pound flathead catfish that was by far the largest he’s ever caught, he said.
“We got there and starting getting bites right away,” Brewer said. “But we were fishing for about three hours before we caught him. He wouldn’t even fit in our net, so we had to take our hands and go up under his gills and drag him into the boat.
“It was just jaw-dropping to finally see him. Austin was hollering and really excited.”
Brewer was fishing with just a live bream, he said, but he knew he had ahold of something big. It took about 20 minutes once he felt the fish on the line to finally bring him up and get him inside the boat.
“It was amazing, because everyone else said they hadn’t ever seen one that big caught around here,” he said. “We went out there again last Saturday (May 25) and caught 11 more. I’ve caught a bunch of ones that were 40 to 50 pounds, but never one that big.
“You don’t every really expect to catch something like that.”
It will make for a great fishing story for the rest of his life, he said, even if he goes on to catch even bigger fish.
Unlike some fish stories, however, Brewer has the photo evidence to back up his catch — and likely is going to have even more to show anyone who doesn't believe the tale.
“I’m going to get him mounted,” Brewer said of his big catch. “That’s what the plan is now — to keep him and let people see."
