Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Petty is the NASCAR celebrity Darlington Raceway fans love to hate.
Sure, Darlington has its egg-shaped oval because of a fishing pond. But after Petty wrecked there in the 1995 TranSouth Financial 400, he suggested it become one.
“I think they ought to fill this place up with water to the outside retaining wall, dump bass in it and have pro bass tournaments in it and sell seats in them grandstands right there. … As bad as this place is, you could stock a million fish in there and nobody would catch one,” Petty told then-ESPN pit reporter, Bill Weber, 25 years ago this past March.
Suffice to say, that caught the attention of Darlington fans. And still does.
“That makes me laugh, man. It makes me laugh every time someone mentions it,” said Petty, son of seven-time Cup points champion Richard Petty and a member of NBC’s Southern 500 Weekend broadcast team. “You know what I mean? I think I had wrecked for about the 900th time at Darlington. I never got the hang of the place.”
The best in-car video of Petty’s wreck that day, coincidentally, came from Michael Waltrip, who is part of NASCAR’s broadcast team for Fox/FS1, which will televise the Cup races at Darlington on May 17 and 20, as well as the Xfinity event May 19.
To illustrate Petty’s frustrations with the track “Too Tough to Tame,” he recorded five top-10 finishes out of 51 Cup races there with his highest being sixth in the 1991 TranSouth Financial 500. Before an oil slick wrecked his car on Lap 191 in that 1995 race, he was running eighth. Petty’s wreck resulted in one of many cautions that day as the total reached what was then a Darlington spring record of 15. Darlington’s overall record for cautions in one race is now 18 from the 2015 Southern 500.
But that’s not what fans remember.
“It has been funny to me, that of all the things I’ve ever said in my life that were either smart or stupid, or just being crazy, that that one has hung around this long,” Petty said. “It’s crazy. As long as I was around driving or working on my dad’s car and now running my mouth on TV, as long as I’ve been around, that is the one comment in my life that I made at one point in my life that has stuck with me my WHOLE life.”
So much so, Petty even hears about it at Southern 500 parades.
“There are always two or three people every year that will scream from the crowd, ‘Fill it up with water! Fill it up with water!’” said Petty, who won eight Cup races during his career.
Petty’s comment was inspired by a 1994 Miller Lite commercial involving a person on a recliner going ski jumping.
“There was a beer commercial, and I don’t even know what the beer was, or what the beer commercial was. It was combining two sports in the same place,” Petty recalled. “It shows this guy on something like a La-Z-Boy recliner going off on a ski jump. It was stupid. It was a stupid ad, don’t get me wrong.
“So, I was just aggravated, frustrated and just being smart butt (after the Darlington wreck),” he added. “And I said they should fill this place up and have stadium bass fishing — combine bass fishing and grandstands, all in the same place.”
What’s even funnier now to Petty is how people mix his quote up with other tracks.
“To this day, people will say, ‘You remember when Kyle Petty said they should fill Martinsville up and have a bass pond? Hey, you know Kyle said that about Bristol, that they ought to fill it up and just have stadium bass fishing,” Petty said. “It amazes me that people will remember that comment, and just whatever track they happen to be at that somebody says something about, they just happen to take it and say, ‘No, Kyle said that about Martinsville. No, Kyle said that about Bristol. No, Kyle said that about Charlotte.”
To the point where Petty attempts to end it.
“I have to correct them on Twitter every year, and I have to say, ‘It’s Darlington. I said it about Darlington. Darlington is where it goes,” Petty said with a laugh. “Darlington owns that one, so that’s it.”
Petty, whose father won Darlington’s 1966 Rebel 400 before sweeping the track’s two races the next year, said he still has tremendous respect for this egg-shaped oval on which drivers must race against the high wall for the fastest groove.
“I love the people down here, but I just don’t like this race track,” Kyle said. “And that’s just the way my relationship was. I respected the track, I was just never good there. I never could find it, I could never get it done. But I was just not good there. No matter how I ran everywhere else, even when I could win races, I couldn’t do much at Darlington.”
Petty was then asked what it is about Darlington that runs counter to his driving style.
“That’s a great question. And probably, if I had the answer, I’d have a trophy,” he said. “But I don’t have the answer or the trophy for Darlington. So I do not know because I could go over to the race tracks that were slick that you had to drive like Rockingham and some of the other places, and I could do dang good.
“But I would get here, and I don’t know. I don’t know if I was subconsciously intimidated by the place, or it was about my dad’s success there, but not the kind of success he had at other places,” he added. “Maybe, I just grew up not as focused on it like I should have.”
Petty, however, did say the high groove at Darlington was a challenge.
“I was, in the words of Mark Martin and Kenny Wallace, a bottom feeder. I went to the bottom of the race track, not the top,” Petty said. “And on the reverse side of that, my dad and those guys loved the top side of the race track. And if you look at the guys who ran good at Darlington, those were the guys who would run up high, and could run up high and practiced it. I just couldn’t do it two races a year. Once you learned to run at one place, I could just never move around and get comfortable (at Darlington).”
Regardless, the name “Kyle Petty” will be one Darlington fans will remember.
“I think on my tombstone, they’re going to put, “Fill it up with water and use it as a bass pond,’” Petty said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.