FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Mullins star Jalek Felton has signed a contract to play this season for the Venados, of the Northwestern Mexico-based Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico.
The news was first reported last week by the sports website, Sportando.
Last season, Felton's first in pro basketball, he played for BC Nokia, averaging 16 points, 7.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in seven games. He also played last season for Petrol Olimpija Ljubljana in the Slovenian League.
Felton, a former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, signed with North Carolina. But he withdrew from UNC as a freshman after being suspended at midseason by the university for an unspecified reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.