DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race at Darlington Raceway will have a different introduction, for sure.
Haulers will arrive separately, as will drivers. It’s all to keep everybody safe amid this coronavirus pandemic as NASCAR prepares for its first race since March 8 at Phoenix.
One way the start is different is the engines’ roar will be the only sound as no fans will be allowed.
“We are a sport that is used to having a lot of fans around us, so for sure it’ll be different,” Cup driver Daniel Suarez told the Morning News. “But we have to see the positive, right? And the positive is we’re going to be able to put a good show for them on TV.”
That’s for certain, as the race will go live at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox. It’s just now starting to sink in with Suarez how big this race actually is.
“It’s the first major sport to come back to action, so I think that’s a big statement,” Suarez said. “We just have to be smart and be safe and take care of ourselves. I think NASCAR has done an amazing job putting in a system for us to keep safe and away from everyone.”
But if there’s some normalcy, it’ll be Suarez will have his pit crew.
“I just won’t get to say hi to them before the race,” Suarez said. “Other than that, it will stay the same.”
But when they race, there’s always that chance of some racer wrecking another.
Sometimes, it results in a verbal confrontation.
Other times? A fight.
But in these times of social distancing, of course, this will be discouraged more than ever.
But what will happen IF that kind of wreck happens?
“That’s a good question. I’ll just send that person a text and say I’m not very happy,” Suarez said, laughing. “I don’t really know. I think, probably in the heat of the moment, we just go and fight. But who knows? We’ll find out.”
Suarez, who won the 2016 Xfinity Series points championship, has raced in three Southern 500s with his best finish being 11th in September at Darlington while with Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s now with his third different Cup team in four years, this season with Gaunt Brothers Racing, with which he posted his highest 2020 finish in three starts of 21st at Phoenix.
Anything can happen during a race. If Suarez happens to take the checkered flag Sunday — or Wednesday — he won’t be able to celebrate with his team in victory lane.
But Suarez will celebrate somehow.
“If we win, I don’t care. I’ll make my own celebration. I mean, it’ll be different, there are a lot of things we don’t really know about and we’ll see how things go as we go,” Suarez said. “I just hope we can have a good day and be competitive and run up front. If we win, we’ll find a way to celebrate. Don’t worry.”
