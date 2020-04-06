FLORENCE, S.C. – The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching economic effects across the world of sports.
The state tennis association, USTA South Carolina, knew that tennis professionals probably would be one of the groups hit hardest by the extended shutdown and social distancing measures.
Action was needed, and a fund was established to help make small grants to teaching pros to aid them during the time of crisis. The state association contributed $20,000. The S.C. Tennis Patrons Foundation is expected to put up another $5,000.
Community tennis associations are also getting on board, and the Florence Tennis Association is no exception. The FTA contributed $1,000 to the overall fund, which is now over $25,000.
“We know that a lot of the pros are generally young and just getting started,” FTA Past President Paul Pittman said. “They don’t have a lot of reserves available, and a lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck. We realized this would hit them pretty hard, because the more we shut down across the state, the less likely they’ll be able to give lessons and clinics and things like that.
“We’re hitting that point right now.”
There are estimated to be more than 500 certified teaching pros in the state, and the grants that will be handed out are hopefully a stopgap for those who are waiting and eligible for federal benefit assistance, Pittman said.
“We are hoping to use this to help bridge the gap until pros can find other sources of revenue,” he said. “The idea is to make small grants in the $100 to $200 range mostly to try and make sure they can buy groceries and they can pay the rent and things like that. It will be done on a case-by-case basis.”
Funds are available now through an application process. The only requirement is that the applicant earns a living being a teaching pro in the state of South Carolina.
A 12-person staff started reaching out to the registered pros in the state by phone Monday, and for others the information is being posted on various websites and via social media, Pittman said.
“We saw this as another chance to pitch in and help people who are integral to our sport, who dedicate themselves to it and in many cases have helped us personally.”
While Pittman hopes this is a temporary solution, the state and local tennis communities (and eventually the national ones as well) will try to grow the fund if necessary depending on the demand and how long the continued shutdown lasts.
Pros seeking an application should call 1-800-644-7282 and select any extension. The message will be forwarded to the proper individuals who are currently working from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.