FLORENCE – Nineteen-year-old Claire Liu had recovered from an injury for quite some time.
Now, the former world No. 1 junior has added confidence to go with it after winning her first ITF tournament in two years by capturing the McLeod for Health Florence Open Crown on Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. Liu defeated Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-2 in Stearns’ first finals appearance.
With the victory, the Thousand Oaks, Calif., native received $3,935 and was then reminded by Amy Murrell, a surgeon with McLeod Health, of how last year’s Florence Open champion Bianca Andreescu went on to win the U.S. Open.
“So, this is sort of your springboard to a great year, we’re hoping,” Murrell said to Liu.
Liu then talked about keys to Sunday’s win.
“I think just going into the final, we were both nervous,” said Liu, who has won four ITF events in her career. In 2017 as a junior, she even became the first American in 25 years to win the Wimbledon girls’ junior singles championship.
“I think maybe I held it together a little bit better today. I mean, she’s younger,” added Liu, who also was part of the 2016 Wimbledon junior girls’ doubles championship team with Usue Arconada. “I don’t know what’s going through her head, but I think I just tried to stay solid. The conditions were tough today, so I tried to minimize my errors as much as possible. So I think that helped.”
With Sunday’s temperature in the mid-60s, both players had to adjust to the ball’s movement. But Liu was on the offensive from the start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first set.
Stearns, on serve, then led 30-15 in the third game. But she double faulted the next three points, fell behind 3-0 and never recovered.
“My serve kind of went down from there,” said Stearns, a Cincinnati native who collected a second-place check of $2,107. She turned 18 earlier this month. “I lost a little bit of confidence, and I think (Liu) gained some confidence on her return. She was able to step in a little bit more.”
On Liu’s match point, Stearns also double faulted.
“The ball kind of moved a lot and out of my stroke zone,” Stearns said. “I didn’t really move my feet. But Claire played really well, too. It was her day, not mine. That’s really it.”
After Liu sensed she could have more opportunities to put the ball away, she capitalized.
“(Stearns) has a huge forehand and has a very big game. So for as many times as possible, I tried to keep her moving and control the game as much as possible,” said Liu, who also has an ITF doubles crown with Vania King from August at Daytona Beach, Fla.
And after a player senses when it’s time to be aggressive and not be intimidated by it, that’s a sign of the growing confidence Liu alluded to earlier.
“I’ve been working so much on my mental game,” Liu said. “I’ve been trying to stay calm and think through the match one point at a time. And, I think that went well today.”
